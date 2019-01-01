Dr. Kamlesh Kothari is an oral and maxillofacial surgeon who comes with an experience of over 16 years in the field of facial plastic surgery and dental implantology. Based out of Kolkata, he is also the clinical director of Aesthetica – Dental Implant and Facial Cosmetic Surgery Clinics.

Dr. Kothari completed his masters and advanced maxillofacial trauma training from Sri Ramachandra MedicaI College, Chennai and went on to complete his DNB subsequently. He holds several prestigious fellowships in different surgeries and specializations from reputed universities in Germany, UK, Sweden and Switzerland. He has also undergone several medical trainings in South Afica, Portugal and South Korea. He has also been awarded as the.Born in Chennai, Dr. Kothari is a globetrotter. He is an avid reader and also understands and appreciates the importance of technology. A true promoter of innovation, he understands the true potential of 3D printing and drives CloneMe to go beyond their comfort zone. Extremely passionate about his work, he strongly believes that if one seeks, one shall find.