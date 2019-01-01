My Queue

Kanchan Mittal

Contributor
Co-Founder & COO, ipsaa day care - The centre of joy

About Kanchan Mittal

Kanchan Mittal is a Chartered Accountant with over 22 years of parenting experience, and more than 20 years of progressive experience in Management Accounting and Assurance Services. She has worked with the non-profit sector for several years in organizations likeCARE, Praxis, Katha, GFI and Access. All these organizations are known for their outstanding work for women and children that enables them to live an independent and respectful life. By virtue of these associations and her multidisciplinary knowledge, she is a strong advocate of business with social consciousness.