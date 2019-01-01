Kanika Premnarayen

Kanika is a dual qualified lawyer (registered as a non-practicing solicitor in England & Wales and as a Solicitor and Advocate in India). Kanika completed her B.A.L.L.B from Government Law College, Mumbai in 2006 and is enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa since 2006.

Kanika has also been admitted as a solicitor with the Bombay Incorporated Law Society in 2008 and as a solicitor of England and Wales in 2011 and is a member of the International Bar Association as well.

Kanika has significant experience in corporate and commercial laws focusing on mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and private equity investments and exits across various sectors in India.

Kanika also has experience in numerous real estate transactions and has assisted and appeared in commercial litigation proceedings before the Hon’ble High Court (Mumbai), the Debt Recovery Tribunal (Mumbai), the Securities Appellate Tribunal (Mumbai) and in various arbitration proceedings.