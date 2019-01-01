About Kapil Goswamy

A travel professional with over 30 years of hands on experience in managing different verticals of the travel and tourism space, Kapil Goswamy continues to be the Managing Director of Trans World Travels (an IATA Travel Company handling Corporate Travel) , Trans India Holidays (one of India’s leading Inbound Tour Companies) and Trans World Holidays (Outbound and Domestic leisure) , businesses that he has founded , and successfully nurtured over a 25 year time period since 1990. With an absolutely hands on management style and a keen attention to detail, he leads the Group’s foray into the E-commerce venture.