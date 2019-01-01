Karan Chaudhry is a serial entrepreneur based out of Palo Alto, Ca. He is currently the co-founder, chief product officer and global head for Comnplus, where his team is building advanced machine learning based personalization and recommendation engine focused on the online digital content industry. He received his MBA and MS degrees from Stanford university.
