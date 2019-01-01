Karan Ratti is a Graduate of Biology from New York University with specialization in Cellular & Regenerative Dermatology from the NYU Langone Medical Center. Karan also studied at NYU’s Stern School of Business and is an early entrepreneur in the Indian beauty industry. He is the CEO & CSO of Ratti Corporation a startup in the field of High Performance Beauty based in India with offices in New York. Karan is also the Co-founder & Scientific Advisor of an Ayurveda based Premium Beauty startup Sūun Ayurveda Inc. head quartered in New York City.