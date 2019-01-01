Karen A. Frenkel is a science and technology journalist, editor, and author. She covers technology, innovation, and entrepreneurs. Her technology and science stories appear in Science Magazine and Scientific American and her reporting on computer science is published regularly on Communications of the ACM's site, the magazine of the Association for Computing Machinery. Her two award-winning documentaries about the impact of technology on society for public television -- one on women and computing, the other about elearning -- were aired on public television. She co-authored Robots: Machines in Man's Image, with Isaac Asimov in 1985.