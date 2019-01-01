Karim Mubarak is the Managing Partner of SOURCEitHR, a regional HR outsourcing and consulting business. Karim has over 25 years of international and diversified experience in business development, strategic human resource management and change management. After almost 10 years with Korn Ferry/Hay Group as the Area General Manager overseeing seven countries including Saudi Arabia, Karim became a seasoned visionary in the trends of human capital management and technology, and the way it will disrupting and will continue to do so how organizations manage their human resources to ensure they are able to keep them motivated and engaged.