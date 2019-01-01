Karl Hougaard

As CEO of Virtuzone Consumer, Karl ensures the company maintains its position as one of the fastest growing business setup operators in the region. Karl started his career as a senior manager with Primovie, the Cinema Operations arm of Primedia LTD in South Africa, which saw him relocate to Dubai in 2001 as part of the group’s global expansion plans. He has also represented some of the region’s largest media firms including ITP Publishing Group and Dubizzle.com