As CEO of Retail Capital, Karl Westvig is changing the playing field for everyone as he guides small business owners to make smart decisions in a tough year as they apply for funding to see them through our technical recession. As an entrepreneur with a passion for startups, Karl has grown his business – a company that provides funding for SMEs to help them build and grow their businesses – at blazing speed, from R5 million to reaching the R2 billion mark this year.
