Karthik Lakshman

Karthik is the Co-founder & COO Magic Crate. He has extensive experience running & managing operations in companies like Coca Cola, GE and HP. He has also spent 5 years advising C level executives on strategic direction, sales & operations during his tenure at McKinsey. Karthik holds an engineering degree from Madras University and a Masters from Georgia Institute of Technology.
