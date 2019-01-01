Karthik Ramaiah is the Co-founder of Kobster.com, a B2B e-procurement company based out of Chennai. He has around a decade of experience in leadership, Web Development, Customer & Investor relations and Business Management roles.

An alumnus of SRM University, Ramaiah co-founded this company along with two other friends 6 years ago. He has been instrumental in starting new verticals to drive the Company’s revenue growth by imbibing tech tools to make sourcing for corporate supplies an easy and reliable task. He shares the common dream of the company to change the way Indian corporates shop through State of the Art Technology and first of its kind professional service. He envisions building Kobster as India’s finest Business to Business (B2B) procurement company.