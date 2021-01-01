Kartik Anand

Marketing

Account-Based Marketing is the Magic Wand of B2B Marketing

The difference between ordinary marketing and ABM investment is between spending a hundred dollars on a hundred different leads and a more concerted effort on the few most likely leads.

Marketing

How Automation Can Change the Face of Your Martech Stack

As B2B marketing technologies evolve, they become increasingly significant for success.

Technology

How Technology Has Changed Business Communication

Technology has forever changed the business communication landscape.

Marketing

B2B Marketing Strategies for a Post-Pandemic Environment

These strategies will help you get up to speed in a post-pandemic world.

