Kassandra Rose founded Rent My Way in 2014. Based in Seattle, the company serves as a rental-relationship management tool for landlords, property managers and renters; it assists in matching inventory to client needs and transparently manages experiences for all parties. In addition to owning and operating Rent My Way, Rose also owns and operates RentLucky Property Management and serves as the owner-broker for My Way Real Estate Services.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.