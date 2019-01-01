My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Kassandra Rose

Kassandra Rose

Guest Writer
Founder, Rent My Way

About Kassandra Rose

Kassandra Rose founded Rent My Way in 2014. Based in Seattle, the company serves as a rental-relationship management tool for landlords, property managers and renters; it assists in matching inventory to client needs and transparently manages experiences for all parties. In addition to owning and operating Rent My Way, Rose also owns and operates RentLucky Property Management and serves as the owner-broker for My Way Real Estate Services.