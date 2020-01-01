About Kasun Illankoon
Kasun Illankoon is the editor of Construction Business News Middle East and Logistics News Middle East, where he is responsible for content creation that reflects the current state of the construction and logistics industry.
Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.