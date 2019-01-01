About Kate Mckay
Kate McKay is a speaker, coach, fitness guru and entrepreneur whose passion is to spread her message of living a life of abundance. She founded Gold Siena/Gold Party New England and Kate McKay, headquartered in Newburyport, Mass.
