Kate Wolff is SVP of client services at RQ. Previously, she was an account director at Omelet/senior lead on its Microsoft, Pokémon, LINE Webtoon, Scandale Halle Berry (lingerie line), HBO, Bravo, Netflix and Showtime accounts. In addition to her account leadership and management responsibilities, Wolff spearheaded Omelet’s content-driven loyalty asset by developing products and reward based programs in partnership with DreamWorks for high-frequency retail partners in the U.K., Canada and Latin America. She has previously worked at the agencies TBWA/Chiat/Day, DDB, Publicis Modem, Riney and Hill Holliday.