Katerina Antonova
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder and CEO of Aeris PR
Katerina Antonova helps tech startups and VC firms increase exposure and develop brand awareness. She has over 10 years of expertise in PR and strategic communications and has helped a number of companies with growth, sales and fundraising. She is a PRSA and GWPR member.
How PR Can Attract Investors and Add Value to Your Startup
If you're looking to get your startup funded, here's how to use PR to attract investors.
Cómo las relaciones públicas pueden atraer inversores y agregar valor a su startup
Si está buscando financiar su startup, aquí le mostramos cómo utilizar las relaciones públicas para atraer inversores.