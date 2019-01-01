My Queue

Katherine Graham-Leviss

About Katherine Graham-Leviss

Katherine Graham-Leviss is the founder of XB Consulting, an executive coaching and business consulting firm based in Rhode Island. She is a keynote speaker and author of The Perfect Hire: A Tactical Guide to Hiring, Developing, and Retaining Top Sales Talent, published by Entrepreneur Press.

Books By Katherine Graham-Leviss

The Perfect Hire
The Perfect Hire

By Katherine Graham-Leviss

A Tactical Guide to Hiring, Developing, and Retaining Top Sales Talent

