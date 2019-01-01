Katherine Graham-Leviss

How many sales candidates have you hired for their technical skills only to fire for their bad attitude? How many experienced sales hires have you had to let go for poor on-the-job performance? Whether you've experienced such scenarios or you hope to avoid them, the takeaway is simple--the perfect hire requires more than technical skills and experience.

Sales strategist Kathi Graham-Leviss invites you to stop the revolving door of sales hires and arms you with the critical steps to choosing the perfect hire--every time. Utilizing proven best practices--revealed from the latest research in sales performance drivers--learn how to assess soft skills, problem solving abilities, and behavioral attributes, in addition to technical know-how, to select candidates who are well matched for the job, not just well qualified.

Uncover the secrets to creating a successful hiring methodology that enables you to:

Attract quality candidates

Screen for high performers

Predict on-the-job success

Select the perfect hire

Increase productivity

Reduce turnover

Increase Profits

Be it time, money, opportunities lost the cost of finding and hiring a new sales employee is significant. Stop spending on poor prospects and start profiting with the perfect hire!