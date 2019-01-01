About Katherine Reynolds Lewis

Katherine Reynolds Lewis is an award-winning Washington D.C.-area journalist specializing in work, education and parenting. She has written for publications including the Atlantic.com, Fiscal Times, Money, MSN, the New York Times, Parade, Slate, USA Today magazines, and the Washington Post Magazine. Previously, she worked as a national correspondent for Newhouse News Service and reported for Bloomberg News in Washington. She began her career in New York at the Bond Buyer, after graduating from Harvard College with an A.B. in physics. She is active in the Asian American Journalists Association.