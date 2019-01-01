My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Kathie Green

Kathie Green

Guest Writer
Director of Marketing at TapSense

About Kathie Green

Kathie Green is the director of marketing at TapSense, a leading independent mobile-advertising exchange. Previously, she held marketing roles at InMobi, the largest independent mobile advertising network, and Right Management, a global consulting firm. She started her career at Paramount Pictures in consumer products and in-theater marketing, and earned a B.A. from Occidental College.