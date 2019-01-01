Kathie Green is the director of marketing at TapSense, a leading independent mobile-advertising exchange. Previously, she held marketing roles at InMobi, the largest independent mobile advertising network, and Right Management, a global consulting firm. She started her career at Paramount Pictures in consumer products and in-theater marketing, and earned a B.A. from Occidental College.
