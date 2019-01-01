About Kathleen Bury
Kathleen Bury is the Mowgli Foundation’s Chief Executive Officer and holds a BA Hons degree in Business and Quality Management from the Nottingham Trent Business School, UK. With a strong background in several industries, her 13 years of experience includes management consulting, market analysis, energy, entrepreneurship, communications/marketing, knowledge management, process design, event management and writing. Having worked predominantly within startup organizations and teams, Kathleen has a robust understanding of the SME sector and the challenges that entrepreneurs and SMEs face today when setting up and growing their businesses, as well as the need and benefit of mentoring.