Kathleen Griffith

Kathleen is the founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a marketing and media consultancy that helps leading Fortune 100 brands and media companies reach and engage with the female consumer. Kathleen is committed to advancing women through Grayce & Co Ventures, which invests in women-oriented startups; Cannes Lions SIBI; and Build Like a Woman, which helps female-founded businesses scale and succeed. She has been featured as a ‘Disruptor’ by Adweek, a ‘Leading Woman In Business’ by Huffington Post, ‘Creative Innovator’ by Conde Nast, IBM Think Leader, Citi Women & Co Leader, Facebook Business Expert and Women in the World Entrepreneur.