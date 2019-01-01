My Queue

Kathleen Griffith

Contributor
Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co
Entrepreneur | Ask an Expert
Kathleen is the founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a marketing and media consultancy that helps leading Fortune 100 brands and media companies reach and engage with the female consumer. Kathleen is committed to advancing women through Grayce & Co Ventures, which invests in women-oriented startups; Cannes Lions SIBI; and Build Like a Woman, which helps female-founded businesses scale and succeed. She has been featured as a 'Disruptor' by Adweek, a 'Leading Woman In Business' by Huffington Post, 'Creative Innovator' by Conde Nast, IBM Think Leader, Citi Women & Co Leader, Facebook Business Expert and Women in the World Entrepreneur.

30-minute session

$125

A power-packed conversation aimed at getting you efficient and effective solutions.

60-minute session

$250

Take a deep dive to learn big picture strategies and precision planning to help you achieve your goals.

About Kathleen Griffith

Kathleen Griffith is founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a marketing and media consultancy for Fortune 100 brands and media companies. Grayce aims to help those brands reach and engage the female consumer. Griffith is committed to advancing women through Grayce & Co Ventures, Cannes Lions SIBI and Build Like A Woman.

Areas of Expertise

Growth Strategy
Brand Strategy
Marketing
Go-To-Market
Starting a Business
Work-Life Balance
Personal/Professional Growth