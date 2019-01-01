About Kathleen Peddicord
Kathleen Peddicord is the founder of the Live and Invest Overseas publishing group and an expert on the subject. With more than 30 years of experience covering this beat, Peddicord reports daily on current opportunities for living, retiring and investing overseas in her daily e-letter. Her newest book is How to Retire Overseas: Everything You Need to Know to Live Well (for Less) Abroad. She was a partner with Agora Publishing’s International Living group for 23 years. In that capacity, she opened her first office overseas, in Ireland, where she managed a staff of 30. She's also operated International Living publishing and real estate marketing offices in Latin America and France.