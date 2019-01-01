Kathryn Cicoletti

Kathryn is founder of The MSB Cheat Sheet the only investment and lifestyle newsletter that is specifically created for non-Wall Street people. She has over 10 years of experience working in asset management and spent the last seven years as a Director at GAM, a $40 billion asset management company in Los Angeles. Kathryn started her asset management career at Julius Baer as a hedge fund research analyst in New York covering distressed hedge funds.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.