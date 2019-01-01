About Kathy Caprino

Kathy Caprino, M.A. is an international career success coach, writer, speaker and leadership trainer dedicated to the advancement of women worldwide. Considered a “brave up” expert for professionals and emerging leaders, Kathy is the author of Breakdown, Breakthrough, and founder of Ellia Communications, Inc. and the Amazing Career Project. Kathy is also a Forbes, Huffington Post and LinkedIn contributor and top media source on careers, leadership, women at work, and success and well-being in the workplace.