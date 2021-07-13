Kathy Jeffery

Leadership

How Diversity Helped Bring My Company Together

By allowing employees a safe place to discuss social justice and providing training on how to improve diversity and inclusion in the workplace, we have been able to create a better workplace for everyone.

Success Stories

I Made a Life-Altering Business Decision at the Start of the Pandemic, But It Paid Off

Adjusting to Covid was scary and presented a lot of unprecedented challenges. Now, it's important that companies have a plan for moving forward and protecting their employees.

Success Strategies

4 Lessons 2020 Taught Us About Adaptability in the Workplace

Covid-19 forced businesses to create a more empathetic and flexible environment. Continuing these new practices will help create a more inviting and enjoyable workplace.

Success Strategies

How to Leverage Emotional Intelligence and Empathy for Maximum Success

EQ and empathy are essential for success in the workplace and in life. Here are some tips for how to improve these skills today.

