Kathy Pickering is the Chief Tax Officer for H&R Block and leader of The Tax Institute at H&R Block, a leading source for insights on federal and state tax laws affecting individuals and small businesses. With more than 20 years of experience in tax administration, Pickering oversees the enrolled agents, CPAs and attorneys who make up The Tax Institute and provide information and analysis on real-world implications of tax policy and tax proposals.

Pickering speaks about taxes and tax policy issues to policymakers, journalists, tax policy experts and tax preparers. She has appeared in broadcast and print news from CNN, CNBC, the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, USA TODAY, HuffPost, the Los Angeles Times and more. Recently, she spoke to a group of female entrepreneurs about small business taxes and received rave reviews for her insights on how to "keep the tax side of things" easy and headache free.