Katie Belding

Katie Belding

Guest Writer
Partner, Marketing and Portfolio Services at Norwest Venture Partners

About Katie Belding

Katie Belding joined Norwest Venture Partners in 2001, and she has more than 20 years of technology, venture capital marketing and services experience. At Norwest she leads the firm’s portfolio services team. In this role, Belding collaborates with Norwest portfolio company entrepreneurs and connects them with the firm’s diverse network of resources. She partners with Norwest’s talent, people advisory and marketing teams on business development opportunities, talent acquisition strategies, strategic workshops and summits, and other entrepreneur-focused advisory services.