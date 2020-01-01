Katie DePaola is CEO and co-founder of Inner Glow Circle. She and her business partner, Liv Chapman have built the only all women, ICF-accredited coach training company to date. Thus far they’ve helped thousands of women around the globe start businesses of their own as life coaches. In her upcoming book, At Least You Look Good, Katie shares her most vulnerable (and often funny) reflections on how to deal with the hardest parts of life and her best advice for women who want to “glow through what they go through.”