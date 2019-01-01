Katrina Bishop is a deputy news editor at CNBC.com. Previously, she worked as a business producer at Sky News and a copy editor at Dow Jones Newswires.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
Katrina Bishop is a deputy news editor at CNBC.com. Previously, she worked as a business producer at Sky News and a copy editor at Dow Jones Newswires.