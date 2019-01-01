Kaushik Bhattacharya

Bhattacharya is an IT Business Strategy & Management Consultant with over 23 years global experience in Strategy definition, Roadmap Creation, Growth Acceleration, Policy Execution, People Management for emerging companies. He is a Thought Leader on IT Business Management,Start-up Mentoring and has experience in growing IT business unit from start-up as well as an off-shoot of large IT organization.
He is also an Evangelist in the areas of BigData, Analytics, Customer Experience Management, Digital Transformation and a Speaker, Coach & Writer on Business Growth, Sales Excellence.