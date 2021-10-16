Kaustav Ghosh

Latest

Stocks

5 Stocks to Watch Amid Surging Demand for Digital Payments

Watch out for stocks like Apple (AAPL), Usio (USIO), EVERTEC (EVTC), Visa (V) and Alphabet (GOOGL) amid continued demand for digital payment as a safe...

Continue Reading
Stocks

4 Stocks to Buy as E-commerce Holiday Sales Are Poised to Grow

Invest in names like Revolve Group (RVLV), Signet Jewelers (SIG), TJX Companies (TJX) and Walmart (WMT) as e-commerce looks ready to boost holiday ret...

Continue Reading
Stocks

4 Stocks to Gain as SaaS Adoption Continues to Skyrocket

Invest in the likes of Paycom Software (PAYC), The Trade Desk (TTD), Microsoft (MSFT) and Nutanix (NTNX) as SaaS adoption continues to grow on flexibi...

Continue Reading
Stocks

4 Stocks to Benefit From Continued Demand for AI

Companies look set to increase their spending on AI to reap its myriad benefits, making it wise to look at names like NVIDIA (NVDA), Microsoft (MSFT),...

Continue Reading
Stocks

3 Railroad Stocks to Watch as Industry Continues to Recover

Watch out for railroad stocks like Union Pacific (UNP), Norfolk Southern (NSC) and CSX (CSX) as the U.S. railroad industry continues its recovery from...

Continue Reading
Stocks

4 Stocks to Gain as E-commerce Drives Retail Logistics Demand

Invest in companies like ArcBest (ARCB), Matson (MATX), Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) and Covenant Logistics (CVLG) as e-commerce continues to drive the...

Continue Reading
Stocks

3 Stocks to Watch Amid Rising Usage of Business Analytics

Watch out for the likes of Adobe (ADBE), International Business Machines (IBM) and SAP (SAP) as the reliance on business analytics for insights and in...

Continue Reading
Stocks

4 Stocks to Benefit From the Rising Need for Cybersecurity

Watch out for the likes of Qualys (QLYS), Radware (RDWR), CrowdStrike (CRWD) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW) as the need for cybersecurity continues to...

Continue Reading
Stocks

4 Stocks to Watch as Demand for Sustainable Packaging Grows

Watch out for the likes of Veritiv (VRTV), UFP Technologies (UFPT), Sealed Air (SEE) and Berry Global (BERY) as the demand for sustainable packaging c...

Continue Reading
Stocks

3 Stocks to Make the Most of Continued Demand for Video Games

The popularity of video games in the United States continues unabated and is set to grow further, making it wise to invest in names like Mattel (MAT),...

Continue Reading
Stocks

4 Stocks to Gain From Enterprise Software Spending Uptick

Invest in stocks like Paycom Software (PAYC), MicroStrategy (MSTR), Duck Creek (DCT) and Microsoft (MSFT) as enterprise software spending seems set to...

Continue Reading
Stocks

5 Stocks Likely to Make the Most of the Booming Demand for 5G

The demand for 5G seems poised to grow going forward as the technology offers benefits like higher speeds and lower latency, making it prudent to look...

Continue Reading
Stocks

3 Stocks to Watch as Demand for Toys Remains Robust

Demand for toys continues to remain robust around the world and is expected to grow going forward, making it wise to look at names like Mattel (MAT),...

Continue Reading
Stocks

4 Stocks to Make the Most of a Sustained Demand for RVs

Invest in stocks like Skyline Champion (SKY), Patrick Industries (PATK), Cavco Industries (CVCO) and Winnebago Industries (WGO) as demand for RVs in t...

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like