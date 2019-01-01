My Queue

Kavita Nigam

General Manager, HR, Publicity and Promotion, KARAM Industries

Kavita Nigam has an experience of more than 15 years in KARAM,  and is responsible for Publicity and HR in the company. 

With a degree in Medicine, and an exposure to the manufacturing Operations, Nigam has developed an indepth understanding of the technical aspects of the products.

Her strong association with the Creative team in the company provides a distinct edge in converting this knowledge into a language that is beneficial to the end customer. 

Nigam's role as the HR Head in the company has also worked as a symbiotic advantage for both the development of the team and her personal growth.