My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Kay Pee

Kay Pee

Contributory Author

About Kay Pee

Kay Pee is a chief hustler of BICAD and a blogger. He writes mainly about startup journey and pitch decks. Most of his articles were written out of his own experience. 