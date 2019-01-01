About Kayla Tausche
Kayla Tausche is an on-air reporter based at CNBC Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, NJ. Tausche is also a member of the ensemble cast of CNBC's "Squawk Alley," where she focuses on the big money backing technology.
