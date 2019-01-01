My Queue

Keir McDonald

Chairman and CEO, EduCare

About Keir McDonald

Keir McDonald (MBE) is the Chairman and CEO of EduCare. Keir started EduCare thirty years ago with just a handful of talented people. At the time, he had little idea that his company’s e-learning programs would end up teaching more than three million people about duty of care issues, including health and safety, across a range of sectors including education, industry, and sport. In acknowledgement of his work and achievement in safeguarding children, Keir was honored with an MBE for Services to Children in 2012.