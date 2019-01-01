Keith Johnstone is the head of marketing at Peak Sales Recruiting, a B2B sales recruiting company, launched in 2006. Johnstone leads all marketing activities and has successfully grown revenue and lead-volume every quarter. He's played a key role in driving Peak Sales Recruiting to become known in its industry for its success rate of 50 percent above the industry average. The company works with a wide range of clients, including boutique, mid-size and world-class companies, including P&G, Gartner, Deloitte, Merck, Taser and others.