Keith Johnstone

Keith Johnstone

Guest Writer
Head of Marketing, Peak Sales Recruiting

About Keith Johnstone

Keith Johnstone is the head of marketing at Peak Sales Recruiting, a B2B sales recruiting company, launched in 2006.  Johnstone leads all marketing activities and has successfully grown revenue and lead-volume every quarter. He's played a key role in driving Peak Sales Recruiting to become known in its industry for its success rate of 50 percent above the industry average. The company works with a wide range of clients, including boutique, mid-size and world-class companies, including P&G, Gartner, Deloitte, Merck, Taser and others. 

 