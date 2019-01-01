Keith Krance

Now in its third edition, Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising delivers revised, expanded, and new chapters covering Facebook’s newly released apps and services designed to target and monetize their 1.7 billion active users. Advertisers are then taken further than Facebook itself, as Marshall and co-authors provide priceless audience insight, exploring what was happening before visitors click on ads and what needs to happen after—10 seconds later, 10 minutes later and in the following days, and weeks.
Updates specific to this edition include:
- The introduction of ad space in Newsfeeds, Facebook Live, Branded Content and how to profit from it
- The launch of Facebook’s Marketplace where businesses can sell direct to their community
- The integration of Instagram ads as part of the Facebook platform
- Tapping into Audience Network to maximize campaigns and increase conversions on all website traffic
- High-profile case studies from the Golden State Warriors, Jack Daniels, Rosetta Stone, and examples from President Obama’s social media campaign for re-election