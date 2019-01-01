Keith Petri is the SVP of business development at eDealya, a mobile data company in New York and Israel that aims to help companies better understand, engage and target their customers. He previously owned CNSLT.us and founded iGottaGuide. And in addition to having studied business, economics and studio art, Petri is passionate about marketing and technology, as well as connecting with like-minded entrepreneurs.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.