About Kelli Dragovich

Kelli Dragovich leads the team responsible for enabling Hired to rapidly grow and scale effectively. She is passionate about building a diverse, inclusive, and productive environment for Hired’s growing global workforce, and has spent nearly two decades in people operations and HR at leading tech companies. Prior to Hired, Kelli was a Vice President of Human Resources for GitHub, and has previously held senior Human Resource positions at Nook Media, RockYou!, Yahoo!, and Intuit.She is a mother of twin boys and the ultimate sports enthusiast - even competing as an ametur boxer in the past. She attended Santa Clara University where she played Division I softball and graduated with a degree in Psychology, before going on to receive a Masters in Organizational Psychology from Alliant International University in San Diego.