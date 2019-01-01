Kelly Bolton is the founder and director of Aggressive Growth Marketing, which uses specialized growth-marketing methods to help businesses stand out from the crowd and stay a cut above the competition. Known for high levels of ambition, drive and client service, Bolton has built AGM from the ground up and taken it from a part-time freelancing job to the company that it is today.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.