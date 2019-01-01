About Kelly Bosetti
Kelly Bosetti is the CEO and founder of CEA Marketing Group and a keynote speaker. CEA Marketing Group is a full-service advertising agency that focuses on digital marketing and building inbound marketing strategies.
