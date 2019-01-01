With diverse expertise in integrated marketing, experiential marketing and journalism, Kelly Springs-Kelley excels in delivering innovative, comprehensive and effective marketing strategies. As director of marketing at Elevate Event Staffing and A Little Bird US, Springs-Kelley works to demonstrate the power of live brand experiences and mobile consumer engagement technology to drive measurable results.
