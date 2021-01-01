Kelsey Sheehy

Latest

Finance

How Businesses of All Sizes Can Drive Positive Change

Companies big and small have stepped up their social impact programs in recent years, putting money and momentum behind initiatives designed to build financial equity and support historically marginalized groups.…

Continue Reading
Finance

5 Steps to Level Up Your Side Hustle

The pandemic isn’t crushing the entrepreneurial spirit. It’s fueling it. People normally tied to a desk or working double shifts used lockdown to laun...

Continue Reading
Finance

5 Tips for Fostering a Successful Hybrid Workplace

Businesses figured out how to work remotely on the fly when COVID-19 rapidly disrupted our way of working. Those planning to adopt a hybrid work model...

Continue Reading
Finance

Ready for Results? Find a Mentor

As your financial and professional lives become more complex, going it alone will only get you so far. We all need advice, encouragement and a soundin...

Continue Reading
Finance

3 Lessons on PPP Loan Forgiveness From Small-Business Owners

Despite the confusion, delays and headaches many small-business owners endured to secure a Paycheck Protection Program loan, having the balance forgiv...

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like