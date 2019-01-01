Ken Grouf is the president and COO of Kriser’s, a multi-unit pet retailer specializing in all-natural pet food, supplies and grooming, where he oversees the strategy and day-to-day operations of the company. Prior to Kriser’s, Grouf served as vice president of marketing and communications at Spot Runner, Inc., and also served as the director of brand management at Yahoo!
