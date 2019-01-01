About Ken Lin
Ken Lin is the CEO, co-founder and chief consumer advocate of Credit Karma, a personal finance company dedicated to helping consumers better understand the power of their credit and overall financial health. Lin started Credit Karma with a mission to change how people interact with their finances, making them easier to manage and more transparent. Prior to Credit Karma, he founded Multilytics Marketing, a data-driven marketing agency that actively manages more than $40 million a year in online marketing dollars for clients such as Wells Fargo, Liberty Mutual and eBay.