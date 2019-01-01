Kenny Kelley is the founder and CEO of Silent Beacon LLC. He started his entrepreneurial career as a Hollywood motorcycle stuntman and as the founder of Adrenaline Crew LLC, through which he produced videos and led teams of daredevil riders in risky on-road stunts that captured an enthusiastic worldwide audience, online and at high-profile events. When Kelley made a mistake on his motorcycle, the resulting crash gave him the idea for a wearable emergency-button device, a Bluetooth wearable device that can contact any number, including 911, with a single button push.