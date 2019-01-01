My Queue

Kent Julian

Kent Julian

Guest Writer
Speaker, author and business coach

About Kent Julian

When Kent Julian graduated high school, his SATs scores were so low he had to take Development Studies to have a chance of getting into college, on probation. From those humble beginnings, he earned a BA and MA with honors, lead several large youth-serving organizations, and was appointed the National Director of Alliance Youth which served approximately 2,000 youth groups across the United States. After 20 years in the non-profit world, Julian did a 180 and launched his own lifestyle business which empowers people and organizations to live and earn it forward. He is a professional speaker, an author of multiple books, a what-matters-most business coach, and a proud bald guy. Join him at LiveItForward.com/learning-center.