When Kent Julian graduated high school, his SATs scores were so low he had to take Development Studies to have a chance of getting into college, on probation. From those humble beginnings, he earned a BA and MA with honors, lead several large youth-serving organizations, and was appointed the National Director of Alliance Youth which served approximately 2,000 youth groups across the United States. After 20 years in the non-profit world, Julian did a 180 and launched his own lifestyle business which empowers people and organizations to live and earn it forward. He is a professional speaker, an author of multiple books, a what-matters-most business coach, and a proud bald guy. Join him at LiveItForward.com/learning-center.