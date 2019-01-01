Kevan Flanigan and Roger Nanney

Kevan Flanigan is the National Managing Director of Deloitte Corporate Finance LLC and Roger Nanney is a vice chairman of Deloitte LLP and the national leader of Deloitte Growth Enterprise Services.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
Kevan Flanigan is the National Managing Director of Deloitte Corporate Finance LLC and Roger Nanney is a vice chairman of Deloitte LLP and the national leader of Deloitte Growth Enterprise Services.